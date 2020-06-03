Read online now
Length 39.69m
Commitment

Commitment is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Carp Navi in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Commitment measures 39.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 285 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Commitment has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Commitment also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Commitment has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Commitment has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Commitment has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Commitment accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Commitment is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 18.

Commitment is a LR class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

13Kn

cabins:

beam:

7.8m

crew:

9

draft:

2.5m
