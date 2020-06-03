We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Commitment is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Carp Navi in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Commitment measures 39.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 285 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Commitment has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.
Commitment also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.
Performance and Capabilities
Commitment has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Commitment has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Commitment accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Commitment is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 18.
Commitment is a LR class yacht.