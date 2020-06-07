Competitive Bid III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

Competitive Bid III measures 27.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Competitive Bid III has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Competitive Bid III has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Competitive Bid III has a fuel capacity of 10,598 litres, and a water capacity of 2,650 litres.

Accommodation

Competitive Bid III accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.