Conquistador is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by CRN, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Conquistador measures 30.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.98 feet and a beam of 6.84 feet.

Conquistador has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Conquistador accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.