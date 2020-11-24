Length 24.89m
Year 2000
Conquistador
2000|
Sail Yacht
Conquistador is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Nautor's Swan and most recently refitted in 2017.
Design
Conquistador measures 24.89 metres in length and has a beam of 5.82 feet.
Conquistador has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Conquistador has a fuel capacity of 7,571 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.
Accommodation
Conquistador accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.