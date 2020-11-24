Read online now
Length 24.89m
Year 2000

Conquistador

2000

|

Sail Yacht

Conquistador is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Nautor's Swan and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Conquistador measures 24.89 metres in length and has a beam of 5.82 feet.

Conquistador has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Conquistador has a fuel capacity of 7,571 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Conquistador accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

