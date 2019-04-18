We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Conrad Vripack 132
2011|
Motor Yacht
Conrad Vripack 132 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Conrad Shipyard.
Design
Conrad Vripack 132 measures 40.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.52 feet and a beam of 8.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 455 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Conrad Vripack 132 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vripack.
Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.
Performance and Capabilities
Conrad Vripack 132 has a top speed of 13.80 knots and a cruising speed of 13.30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 5,300 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Conrad Vripack 132 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Conrad Vripack 132 is MCA compliant
Conrad Vripack 132 is a Lloyds Register class yacht.