Conrad Vripack 132 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Conrad Shipyard.

Design

Conrad Vripack 132 measures 40.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.52 feet and a beam of 8.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 455 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Conrad Vripack 132 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Performance and Capabilities

Conrad Vripack 132 has a top speed of 13.80 knots and a cruising speed of 13.30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 5,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Conrad Vripack 132 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Conrad Vripack 132 is MCA compliant

Conrad Vripack 132 is a Lloyds Register class yacht.