Constance is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Constance measures 46.33 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 8.51 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 418 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Constance has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Larvor.

Constance also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Constance has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Constance has a fuel capacity of 51,300 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Constance accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Constance has a hull NB of 633.

Constance is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.