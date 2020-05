Constance is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Van Dam Nordia Shipyard.

Dating back as far as the 1600s, Van Dam Nordia Shipyard is one of the world’s oldest yacht builders and one of the few remaining that design, engineer and construct to a client’s requirements.

Design

Constance measures 30.5 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.15 feet and a beam of 7.6 feet.

Constance also features naval architecture by Van Dam Nordia Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities