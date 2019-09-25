Constellation
1999|
Motor Yacht
Constellation is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.
Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.
Design
Constellation measures 80.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.21 metres and a beam of 12.98 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,706 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Constellation has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by The A Group.
Constellation also features naval architecture by Oceanco.
Performance and Capabilities
Constellation has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Constellation is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.
Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.
Design
Constellation measures 80.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.21 metres and a beam of 12.98 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,706 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Constellation has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by The A Group.
Constellation also features naval architecture by Oceanco.
Performance and Capabilities
Constellation has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Constellation has a fuel capacity of 450,000 litres, and a water capacity of 58,830 litres.
She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Constellation accommodates up to 19 guests . She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.
Other Specifications
Constellation has a hull NB of Y801.