Constellation is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Constellation measures 80.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.21 metres and a beam of 12.98 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,706 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Constellation has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by The A Group.

Constellation also features naval architecture by Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Constellation has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Constellation has a fuel capacity of 450,000 litres, and a water capacity of 58,830 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Constellation accommodates up to 19 guests . She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.

Other Specifications

Constellation has a hull NB of Y801.