Contigo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Westport, in the United States.

Design

Contigo measures 34.10 feet in length and has a beam of 7.20 feet.

Contigo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Contigo also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Performance and Capabilities

Contigo has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Contigo has a fuel capacity of 20,818 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Contigo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.