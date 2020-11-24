Contrarian is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Broward Marine.

Design

Contrarian measures 32.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.05 metres.

Contrarian has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Contrarian also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Contrarian has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Contrarian accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Contrarian has a hull NB of 525.