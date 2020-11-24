Length 32.25m
Year 1993
Contrarian
1993|
Motor Yacht
Contrarian is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Broward Marine.
Design
Contrarian measures 32.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.05 metres.
Contrarian has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Contrarian also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Contrarian has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Contrarian accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Contrarian has a hull NB of 525.