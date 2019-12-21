Coral Ocean is a 72.54m (237.99ft) motor yacht, custom built in 1994 by Lurssen Yachts. Bannenberg and Rowell is responsible for her beautiful exterior and interior design. She was last refitted in 2016.

Delivered in 1994, Coral Ocean is widely known as one of the defining masterpieces of the late legendary designer Jon Bannenberg. Much admired and often imitated, the 72.5-meter luxury yacht sports exterior lines and an interior styling that are still as fresh and contemporary as the day that she was launched. Her distinctive character is shaped by a Polynesian beach-house style with natural wood, rough marble and intricate shells against a backdrop that combines luxurious creams, beiges and browns. African and Asian accents and extraordinary ethnic artwork decorate the walls while cleverly located up-lighting enhances the “beach-house” atmosphere.

Coral Ocean has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 12.4m (40.68ft) and a 3.25m (10.66ft) draft. This custom displacement yacht is equipped with an ultra-modern stabilization system which reduces roll motion effect and results in a smoother more enjoyable cruising experience.



Performance + Capabilities

Coral Ocean has a max speed of 16 knots and a range of 5000 nm from her 150000-litre fuel tanks.



Coral Ocean Accommodation

Coral Ocean offers accommodation for up to 12 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 22 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

