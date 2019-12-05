Corelia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Perini Navi.

Corelia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Corelia measures 48.17 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.71 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres.

Corelia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Corelia also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Corelia has a top speed of 14.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Corelia has a fuel capacity of 41,600 litres, and a water capacity of 10,100 litres.

She also has a range of 4,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Corelia accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Corelia has a hull NB of 2005.