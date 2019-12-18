Corinthian is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Corinthian measures 39.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 396 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Corinthian has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Larvor.

Corinthian also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Corinthian has a top speed of 13.80 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Corinthian is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Corinthian measures 39.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 396 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Corinthian has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Larvor.

Corinthian also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Corinthian has a top speed of 13.80 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Corinthian has a fuel capacity of 47,200 litres, and a water capacity of 14,600 litres.

Accommodation

Corinthian accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Corinthian has a hull NB of 778.

Corinthian is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.