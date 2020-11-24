Length 28.04m
Year 2002
Cork Trick
2002|
Motor Yacht
Cork Trick is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Tarrab Yachts and most recently refitted in 2012.
Design
Cork Trick measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Tarrab Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Cork Trick has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Cork Trick accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.