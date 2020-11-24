Read online now
Length 28.04m
Year 2002

Cork Trick

2002

Motor Yacht

Cork Trick is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Tarrab Yachts and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Cork Trick measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tarrab Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Cork Trick has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Cork Trick accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

22Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.55m

crew:

4

draft:

1.5m
