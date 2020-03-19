Cornelia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by RMK Marine and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Cornelia measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 280 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Cornelia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Cornelia also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Cornelia has a top speed of 12.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Cornelia accommodates up to 9 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cornelia is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 60.

Cornelia flies the flag of Belgium.