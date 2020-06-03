Corona Del Mar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Mefasa and most recently refitted in 2003.

Corona Del Mar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Mefasa and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

Corona Del Mar measures 36.6 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.58 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 176 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Corona Del Mar has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Concasa/Merritt Knowles.

Corona Del Mar also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Corona Del Mar has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Corona Del Mar has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Corona Del Mar accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Corona Del Mar flies the flag of the USA.