Cortina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Newcastle Marine.

Design

Cortina measures 34.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.

Cortina has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by M.G. Burvenich Designs.

Cortina also features naval architecture by M.G. Burvenich Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Cortina has a fuel capacity of 37,854 litres.