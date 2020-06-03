Cosmoledo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Alu Marine in Bouguenais, France.

Design

Cosmoledo measures 40.47 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.30 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Cosmoledo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Alu Marine.

Cosmoledo also features naval architecture by Geronimo Naval Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Cosmoledo has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Cosmoledo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Alu Marine in Bouguenais, France.

Design

Cosmoledo measures 40.47 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.30 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Cosmoledo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Alu Marine.

Cosmoledo also features naval architecture by Geronimo Naval Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Cosmoledo has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cosmoledo has a fuel capacity of 27,600 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

Other Specifications

Cosmoledo flies the flag of Seychelles.