Cosmos I is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Cosmos I measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 7.12 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Cosmos I has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Cosmos I accommodates up to 11 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.