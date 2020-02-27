Costa Brava III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Costa Brava III measures 37.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 327 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Costa Brava III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Costa Brava III also features naval architecture by Tom Fexas Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Costa Brava III has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Costa Brava III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Costa Brava III measures 37.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 327 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Costa Brava III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Costa Brava III also features naval architecture by Tom Fexas Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Costa Brava III has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Costa Brava III has a fuel capacity of 37,854 litres, and a water capacity of 6,814 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Costa Brava III accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Costa Brava III has a hull NB of PJ 214.

Costa Brava III is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.