Costa Magna is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Turquoise Yachts.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Costa Magna measures 44.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Costa Magna has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Alberto Mercati.

Costa Magna also features naval architecture by Ruggiero srl.

Performance and Capabilities

Costa Magna has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Costa Magna has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Costa Magna accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.