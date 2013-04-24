Couach 3000 Fly is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Couach Yachts, in France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Couach 3000 Fly measures 30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Couach 3000 Fly has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Couach Yachts.

Model

Couach 3000 Fly is a semi-custom Couach 3000 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3000 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 3000 Fly Humming Bird, Mayama, Hummingbird.

Performance and Capabilities

Couach 3000 Fly has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Couach 3000 Fly has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 775 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Couach 3000 Fly accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.