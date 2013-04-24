Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 30m
Year 2013

Couach 3000 Fly

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Couach 3000 Fly is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Couach Yachts, in France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Couach 3000 Fly measures 30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Couach 3000 Fly has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Couach Yachts.

Model

Couach 3000 Fly is a semi-custom Couach 3000 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3000 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 3000 Fly Humming Bird, Mayama, Hummingbird.

Performance and Capabilities

Couach 3000 Fly has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Couach 3000 Fly has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 775 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Couach 3000 Fly accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

34Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.5m

crew:

3

draft:

1.8m
Other Couach yachts
Related News