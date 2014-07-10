Couach 3500 Fly 06 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by Couach Yachts, in France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Couach 3500 Fly 06 measures 35 feet in length and has a beam of 6.8 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Couach 3500 Fly 06 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Couach Yachts.

Model

Couach 3500 Fly 06 is a semi-custom Couach 3500 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3500 FLY semi-custom model include: Tethys, Water Toy III, Liselott, Lady Emma, Amadeus.

Performance and Capabilities

Couach 3500 Fly 06 has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Couach 3500 Fly 06 has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Couach 3500 Fly 06 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Couach 3500 Fly 06 is MCA compliant