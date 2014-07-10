Couach 3700 Fly- 07 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by Couach Yachts in Gujan-Mestras, France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Couach 3700 Fly- 07 measures 37 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.3 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 195 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Couach 3700 Fly- 07 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Couach Yachts.

Her interior design is by Danielle Chopard.

Couach 3700 Fly- 07 also features naval architecture by Couach Yachts.

Model

Couach 3700 Fly- 07 is a semi-custom Couach 3700 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3700 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 3700 Fly Sun Shine, Parenthesis, Parenthesis, Dragon, Paranthesis, Kadimo's, Tosca, Arion.

Performance and Capabilities

Couach 3700 Fly- 07 has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Couach 3700 Fly- 07 has a fuel capacity of 17,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Couach 3700 Fly- 07 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.