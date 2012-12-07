Couach 4400 Fast Fly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Couach Yachts, in France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Couach 4400 Fast Fly measures 44.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.37 feet and a beam of 9.25 feet.

Couach 4400 Fast Fly has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Couach Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Couach 4400 Fast Fly has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Couach 4400 Fast Fly has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Couach 4400 Fast Fly accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Couach 4400 Fast Fly has a hull NB of 4400/1.