Couach 5000 Fly 02 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Couach Yachts in Gujan Mestras, France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Couach 5000 Fly 02 measures 50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.35 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 495 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Couach 5000 Fly 02 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Couach Yachts.

Model

Couach 5000 Fly 02 is a semi-custom Couach 5000 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 5000 FLY semi-custom model include: Belongers, La Pellegrina.

Performance and Capabilities

Couach 5000 Fly 02 has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Couach 5000 Fly 02 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Couach Yachts in Gujan Mestras, France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Couach 5000 Fly 02 measures 50 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.35 feet and a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 495 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Couach 5000 Fly 02 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Couach Yachts.

Model

Couach 5000 Fly 02 is a semi-custom Couach 5000 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 5000 FLY semi-custom model include: Belongers, La Pellegrina.

Performance and Capabilities

Couach 5000 Fly 02 has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Couach 5000 Fly 02 has a fuel capacity of 65,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Couach 5000 Fly 02 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Couach 5000 Fly 02 is MCA compliant