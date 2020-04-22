Cracker Bay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2005.

Cracker Bay is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Cracker Bay measures 44.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 435 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Cracker Bay has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Rodriguez Interiors.

Cracker Bay also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Cracker Bay has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cracker Bay has a fuel capacity of 57,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cracker Bay accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cracker Bay is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BN233.

Cracker Bay is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.