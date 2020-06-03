Crackerjack is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Crackerjack measures 24.89 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.06 feet and a beam of 5.86 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 64 tonnes.

Crackerjack has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nautor Swan.

Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.

Crackerjack also features naval architecture by Nautor Swan.

Performance and Capabilities

Crackerjack has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Crackerjack is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Crackerjack measures 24.89 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.06 feet and a beam of 5.86 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 64 tonnes.

Crackerjack has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nautor Swan.

Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.

Crackerjack also features naval architecture by Nautor Swan.

Performance and Capabilities

Crackerjack has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Crackerjack has a fuel capacity of 2,185 litres, and a water capacity of 930 litres.

Accommodation

Crackerjack accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Crackerjack is MCA compliant

Crackerjack is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.