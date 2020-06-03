Crackerjack
2008|
Sail Yacht
Crackerjack is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Nautor's Swan.
Design
Crackerjack measures 24.89 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.06 feet and a beam of 5.86 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 64 tonnes.
Crackerjack has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Nautor Swan.
Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.
Crackerjack also features naval architecture by Nautor Swan.
Performance and Capabilities
Crackerjack has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Crackerjack is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Nautor's Swan.
Design
Crackerjack measures 24.89 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.06 feet and a beam of 5.86 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 64 tonnes.
Crackerjack has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Nautor Swan.
Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.
Crackerjack also features naval architecture by Nautor Swan.
Performance and Capabilities
Crackerjack has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Crackerjack has a fuel capacity of 2,185 litres, and a water capacity of 930 litres.
Accommodation
Crackerjack accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Crackerjack is MCA compliant
Crackerjack is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.