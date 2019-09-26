Length 28.96m
Year 2001
Crazy Love
2001|
Motor Yacht
Crazy Love is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Astondoa, in the United States.
Design
Crazy Love measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 132 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Crazy Love has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.
Performance and Capabilities
Crazy Love has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Crazy Love has a fuel capacity of 10,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,797 litres.
Accommodation
Crazy Love accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.