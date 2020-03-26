Crazy Me is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Crazy Me measures 50.00 metres in length and has a beam of 10.00 feet.

Crazy Me has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gary Grant Design.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Crazy Me also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates and Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Crazy Me has a top speed of 21.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Crazy Me accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Crazy Me is MCA compliant, her hull NB is YN 16250.

Crazy Me is an ABS * A1 Yachting Service * AMS Large Commercial Yacht Code LY2 / MCA class yacht.