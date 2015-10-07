Crazy Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

Crazy Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

Design

Crazy Too measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.

Crazy Too has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Kelly Hoppen Interiors.

Crazy Too also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Crazy Too has a top speed of 51 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.

Crazy Too has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Crazy Too accommodates up to 8 guests .

Other Specifications

Crazy Too has a hull NB of 108/18.