Creole is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1927 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts in Gosport, United Kingdom.

Design

Creole measures 65.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.00 metres and a beam of 9.44 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 381 tonnes.

Creole has a wood hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.

Her interior design is by Russo.

Creole also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson and Giorgetti & Magrini.

Performance and Capabilities

Creole has a top speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Creole has a fuel capacity of 25,800 litres, and a water capacity of 9,400 litres.

Accommodation

Creole accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Creole has a hull NB of 346.