Creole
1927|
Sail Yacht
Creole is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1927 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts in Gosport, United Kingdom.
Design
Creole measures 65.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.00 metres and a beam of 9.44 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 381 tonnes.
Creole has a wood hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.
Her interior design is by Russo.
Creole also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson and Giorgetti & Magrini.
Performance and Capabilities
Creole has a top speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Creole has a top speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Creole has a fuel capacity of 25,800 litres, and a water capacity of 9,400 litres.
Accommodation
Creole accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.
Other Specifications
Creole has a hull NB of 346.