Crescendo
Crescendo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Crescendo measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.86 feet.
Crescendo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her interior design is by Judi Fujita.
Crescendo also features naval architecture by Ed Monk Yacht Design .
Performance and Capabilities
Crescendo has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Crescendo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.