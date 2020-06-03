Crescendo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Crescendo measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.86 feet.

Crescendo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Judi Fujita.

Crescendo also features naval architecture by Ed Monk Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Crescendo has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Crescendo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.