Length 30.48m
Year 2005

Crescendo

2005

|

Motor Yacht

Crescendo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Crescendo measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.86 feet.

Crescendo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Judi Fujita.

Crescendo also features naval architecture by Ed Monk Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Crescendo has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Crescendo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.86m

crew:

4

draft:

1.98m
