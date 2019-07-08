Crescent 108 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2018 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Crescent 108 measures 32.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.63 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Gregory C. Marshall.

Crescent 108 has a fuel capacity of 15,900 litres, and a water capacity of 2,550 litres.

Accommodation

Crescent 108 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.