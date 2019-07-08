Read online now
Length 32.9m
Year 2018

Crescent 108

2018

Motor Yacht

Crescent 108 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2018 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Crescent 108 measures 32.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.63 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Gregory C. Marshall.

Performance and Capabilities

Crescent 108 has a fuel capacity of 15,900 litres, and a water capacity of 2,550 litres.

Accommodation

Crescent 108 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

7.16m

crew:

4

draft:

1.63m
