Crescent 110 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Crescent Yachts, in Canada.

Design

Crescent 110 measures 33.60 metres in length. She has a deck material of teak.

Crescent 110 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luiz de Basto Designs.

Crescent 110 also features naval architecture by Robert Schofield.

Accommodation

Crescent 110 accommodates up to 1 guests .