Length 44m
Year 2011
Crescent 144'
2011|
Motor Yacht
Crescent 144' is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2011 by Crescent Yachts.
Design
Crescent 144' measures 44.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.71 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 465 tonnes.
Crescent 144' has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.
Performance and Capabilities
Crescent 144' has a top speed of 21.00 knots.
Crescent 144' has a fuel capacity of 49,210 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Crescent 144' accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
Crescent 144' is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 144-26.
Crescent 144' is an ABS+A1 Commercial Yachting Service AMS. MCA, LY2 class yacht.