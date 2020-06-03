Crescent 144' is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2011 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Crescent 144' measures 44.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.71 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 465 tonnes.

Crescent 144' has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

Crescent 144' has a top speed of 21.00 knots.

Crescent 144' has a fuel capacity of 49,210 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Crescent 144' accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Crescent 144' is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 144-26.

Crescent 144' is an ABS+A1 Commercial Yachting Service AMS. MCA, LY2 class yacht.