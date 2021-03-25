Crescent 145 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Crescent Yachts, in Canada.

Design

Crescent 145 measures 44.20 metres in length. She has a deck material of teak.

Crescent 145 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

Crescent 145 also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Accommodation

Crescent 145 accommodates up to 1 guests .