Crescent 146' is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2012 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Crescent 146' measures 44.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.28 metres and a beam of 8.71 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 473 tonnes.

Crescent 146' has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Crescent 146' has a top speed of 20.00 knots.

Crescent 146' has a fuel capacity of 49,210 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Crescent 146' accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Crescent 146' is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 146-27.

Crescent 146' is an ABS+A1 Commercial Yachting Service AMS. MCA, LY2 class yacht.