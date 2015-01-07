Criss C is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Christensen and most recently refitted in 2007.

Criss C is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Christensen and most recently refitted in 2007.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Criss C measures 34.29 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 224 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Criss C has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Criss C also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Criss C has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Criss C has a fuel capacity of 30 litres, and a water capacity of 5 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Criss C accommodates up to 10 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Criss C has a hull NB of 014.

Criss C is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.