Cristal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Baia Yachts, in Italy.

Cantieri di Baia has been responsible for constructing small-range, high performance semi-custom yachts since its inception in 1961 and boasts a current fleet of fast express cruisers up to 25 metres in length.

Design

Cristal measures 24.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.40 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Cristal has a composite hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Cristal has a top speed of 45.00 knots and a cruising speed of 40.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Cristal accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.