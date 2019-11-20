Cristina G III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Cristina G III measures 25.3 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Cristina G III has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Cristina G III has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Cristina G III has a fuel capacity of 7,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,298 litres.

Accommodation

Cristina G III accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.