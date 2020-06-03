Crobe is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Design

Crobe measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.47 metres.

Crobe has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.

Crobe also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Performance and Capabilities

Crobe has a top speed of 33 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Crobe accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Crobe has a hull NB of 93.