Length 32m
Year 1996
Crobe is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Design
Crobe measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.47 metres.
Crobe has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.
Crobe also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Performance and Capabilities
Crobe has a top speed of 33 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Crobe accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Crobe has a hull NB of 93.