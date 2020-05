Croce del Sud is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1931 by Cantiere Martinolich.

Design

Croce del Sud measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.00 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres.

Croce del Sud has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Croce del Sud also features naval architecture by Cantiere Martinolich.

Accommodation

Croce del Sud accommodates up to 12 guests .