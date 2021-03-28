Crowbridge is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Cantiere Navale Diano in Diano, Italy.

Design

Crowbridge measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Crowbridge has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Crowbridge has a fuel capacity of 7 litres, and a water capacity of 1 litres.

Accommodation

Crowbridge accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Crowbridge has a hull NB of Number 26.