Length 24m
Year 2001
Crowbridge
Motor Yacht
Crowbridge is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Cantiere Navale Diano in Diano, Italy.
Design
Crowbridge measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Crowbridge has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
Crowbridge has a fuel capacity of 7 litres, and a water capacity of 1 litres.
Accommodation
Crowbridge accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Crowbridge has a hull NB of Number 26.