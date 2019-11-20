Crystal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2012.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Crystal measures 36.93 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Crystal has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Crystal also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Crystal has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Crystal accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Crystal is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 120-01.

Crystal is a RINA class yacht.