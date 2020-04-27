Read online now
Crystal Lady

2002

Motor Yacht

Crystal Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Warren Yachts and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Crystal Lady measures 34.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.39 metres and a beam of 7.39 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 243 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Crystal Lady has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

Crystal Lady also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design and Peter Lowe Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Crystal Lady has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Crystal Lady has a fuel capacity of 31 litres, and a water capacity of 5 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Crystal Lady accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Crystal Lady is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 145.

Crystal Lady is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of New Zealand.

