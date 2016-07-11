Cudu
2007|
Motor Yacht
Cudu is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Maiora - Fipa Group.
The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.
Design
Cudu measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.
Cudu has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.
Model
Cudu is a semi-custom Maiora 27 model.
Other yachts based on this Maiora 27 semi-custom model include: Sefira, Nicka, Antarah, Michela.
Performance and Capabilities
Cudu has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 3606 diesel caterpillar engines.
Cudu has a fuel capacity of 10,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Cudu accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Cudu is MCA compliant
Cudu is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Barbados.