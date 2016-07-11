Cudu is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Cudu is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Maiora - Fipa Group.

The Maiora brand hides one of the most important companies in the yachting world.

Design

Cudu measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.30 feet.

Cudu has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maiora - Fipa Group.

Model

Cudu is a semi-custom Maiora 27 model.

Other yachts based on this Maiora 27 semi-custom model include: Sefira, Nicka, Antarah, Michela.

Performance and Capabilities

Cudu has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 3606 diesel caterpillar engines.

Cudu has a fuel capacity of 10,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Cudu accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cudu is MCA compliant

Cudu is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Barbados.