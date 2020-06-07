Read online now
Length 33m
Year 2010

Curvelle 33X9

2010

|

Motor Yacht

The Curvelle 33X9 is a luxury motor yacht catamaran created to combine unrivalled performance and absolute comfort.

The 33m Catamaran offers a 9m beam with a stunning deck configuration and generous amounts of interior space in which Lila-Lou have created an image of contemporary luxury.

Curvelle, paired with Australian Naval Architects Incat Crowther, have ensured the additional features and spacious design benefit Lila-Lou in creating innovative and modern interior.

Curvelle intend to use the yachts on a fractional ownership basis, with each Curvelle 33X9 offering the ability to cruise well at speeds between 10 and 25 knots whilst using less fuel and engine power through a highly efficient hull design.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

25Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

9m

crew:

6

draft:

-
