Custom 40 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2011 by Custom 40 OP, in the Philippines.

Design

Custom 40 measures 40.01 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 285 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Custom 40 has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Custom 40 has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Custom 40 has a fuel capacity of 45,333 litres, and a water capacity of 10,260 litres.

Accommodation

Custom 40 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.