Custom 60 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2011 by Custom.

Design

Custom 60 measures 60.35 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.45 feet and a beam of 10.46 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,240 tonnes.

Custom 60 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Custom 60 has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Custom 60 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Custom 60 is MCA compliant

Custom 60 is a Lloyd's MCA Large Yacht 2 Code class yacht.